The published seven-day average of Indiana County’s daily PCR-positivity rate (Sept. 25 – Oct. 2) is 5.9 percent, which is above CDC recommendations and well above Pennsylvania’s statewide 3.7 percent (Pennsylvania Department of Health). CDC epidemiologists state that PCR-positivity rates above 5 percent may indicate either insufficient testing or serious community spread, or both.
For most of the last seven months, President Trump has discouraged masks, social distancing and crowd limits. Compliant Republican legislators mocked mask-wearing.
On April 3, CDC gave clear guidance that masks and social distancing were effective in preventing spread. Following CDC’s best advice, Governor Wolf (April 3) urged universal mask use, social distancing and crowd limits to mitigate the epidemic. On May 20, a Republican legislator tested positive for COVID-19 and Republican leadership didn’t tell Democratic legislators until eight days later! Three months after the CDC advisory, one local legislator spoke at a rally whose organizer thanked everyone for “not wearing masks” (Legislator gave sarcastic statement opposing mask requirements.)
Trump still has no comprehensive national plan to link the COVID-19 battle with the fight to save our economy. Instead, the COVID-19 fight is sloughed-off to governors and mayors as if the virus recognizes state lines.
The strategy seems to be political rather than medical: “blame the governors for viral spread, while tagging them with economic consequences from virus-mitigation.” Instead of supporting universal mask use, social distancing, and crowd limits and supporting a plan for DPA to procure, produce and distribute high-quality masks to all Americans, Republican legislators and front groups sue (and otherwise harass) governors and mayors.
With coherent national and state plans to use the tools we have, we can save hundreds of thousands of lives and with a system of tax credits, grants and loans for ventilation, workspace, gathering space and customer space renovations and universal mask use, we can restore our economy.
With the right plan we don’t have to choose between “no restrictions, let it rip, ignore casualties,” and “shut down, save lives and ignore economics.”
Public health should not be partisan. It’s past time for Republicans to get serious about COVID-19.
Willard Radell Jr.
Indiana