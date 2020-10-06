Indiana County Habitat for Humanity regretfully accepted the resignation of Walter Gallati from our board of directors at our last meeting. His resignation came as the result of declining health, but not for a lack of commitment to providing decent housing for low income families in Indiana County. Walt was a founding member of the local chapter in 1991, served as treasurer and worked on all the houses rehabbed until our most recent project in Graceton.
We appreciate his dedication and also that of his wife, Eleanor, who provided cookies and food for the Jackie Kallal Triathalon and at work sites and home dedications. Without their hard work and faithfulness, we would not have been able to provide homes that stabilize families and transform vacant and eyesore properties in communities for almost 30 years.
His resignation, however, leaves a vacancy on our board and a growing need on our work team. This provides an opportunity for anyone interested in becoming part of a faith-based organization that transforms lives and communities. Habitat provides a no interest mortgage for the costs associated with each house and requires 500 sweat equity hours of work from the family that qualifies. We are an all volunteer organization, so all donations of time, materials and funds go directly toward costs associated with current and future projects. Our website is www.habitatforindianacounty.org and we also have a page on Facebook.
We sincerely thank Walt and Eleanor for the example and high standard they set in their service of our community.
Board of Directors
Habitat for Humanity, Indiana County