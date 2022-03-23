This past week the Indiana County Republican Committee unanimously passed a “Resolution of Concern” in response to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s recent redistricting decision, which divided Indiana County into two Congressional districts.
This “Resolution of Concern” details how northern Indiana County will now be in the southernmost section of Pennsylvania’s largest Congressional district (District #15 will contain all or parts of 18 counties!). The southern portion of our county will be in the northernmost part of the 14th District, which will stretch from Indiana County to Greene County and the West Virginia border. In other words, Indiana County will be split into two parts, each of which will be in the far distant corners of two very large Congressional districts.
This “Resolution of Concern” is non-partisan, and it does not reflect negatively on either of the Congressmen currently representing these two districts. But it does express our outrage at this decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
I encourage all community organizations across Indiana County to consider this resolution at your upcoming meetings. This will give your members an opportunity to express their opposition to how Indiana County has been split. I can provide a copy for your organization to review. Indiana County will maintain good connection with both congressional leaders once this new plan takes effect. And it is possible that this may actually strengthen our county’s “D.C. connections.”
I applaud those that are already thinking about how our county can succeed in this difficult situation. But thought is not action, and our county must take actions to succeed. I encourage all of us to rise to this new challenge that the PA Supreme Court has forced upon us. Please contact me should you desire a copy of the “Resolution of Concern” for consideration by your community organization.
Randy Degenkolb
Chairman, Indiana County Republican Committee