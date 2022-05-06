The Gazette article “Vuckovich: Incident Reinforces IASD Stand on Bullying” (April 30, 2022) was a good first look at a troubling incident. As a taxpayer and IHS alumna and parent of alumni, I’m very troubled by the lack of appropriate response to this alleged hate crime.
In 2014, a bomb threat of limited credibility was called in to the senior prom. Within hours, IASD responded by installing metal detectors and having heavy police presence at the promenade for students and parents who came to photograph our seniors at prom that year. It was unnerving, but we appreciated putting students’ safety first.
Last week, a “hit list” (so characterized by the parent of one of the children named on it, via social media) of current IHS children was written on school property, using the N-slur and naming specific students to be killed. (This language is a direct quotation from the threat.) One parent reports that police refused to take her specific report of her child’s receiving this threat.
A tepid letter that downplayed the incident was the official response from IASD. The comparison to the 2014 incident is startling. I know parents who did not feel safe allowing their students to attend IHS on Friday. Why wasn’t the letter to parents more specific about the hate crime/terroristic threat nature of the incident? Also, why wasn’t an earlier incident involving a local person who allegedly menaced others near — if not on — IHS property with a machete referenced as a possibly linked crime? Obviously, confidentiality of a minor cannot be breached, but making parents aware of specific, credible threats allows them to exercise better judgment in their children’s well-being.
The IHS I remember from the 1980s had incidents of racism (probably many more than I’m aware of due to not being a minority-race member of my class), but I am unaware of specific, race-based, threats to “kill” my classmates by name then. I’m hoping that IASD and local, state and federal law enforcement can cooperate to make a safe, equitable learning environment at my dad’s, my and my son’s alma mater.
Laura Thomas
Indiana, Pa., and New York, N.Y.