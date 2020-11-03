The retrenchment plan at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is being presented as if it is an unfortunate necessity. It is not.
It is also being presented as student-centered.
It is not.
It is being presented as good for the future of Indiana and the university. It is not.
Yes, difficult financial decisions do need to be made.
But when hard choices must be made, it is wise to carefully consider many options, engage many points of view, listen to and involve as many of those potentially affected as possible.
This has not happened.
IUP is a community, not a machine with parts that can be eliminated.
If it goes forward, this retrenchment will be a wound from which the university and the surrounding community will not, I fear, recover.
Alison Downie
Indiana