A recent letter from Timothy Runge voiced his opinion that Indiana County’s current representatives to the Pennsylvania Legislature have not dealt effectively with the state system’s higher education’s financial crisis.
I certainly acknowledge the fact that Joe Pittman and Jim Struzzi appear to have had limited, if any, impact related to IUP’s financial challenge, which has resulted in staff furloughs and faculty retrenchment.
Budgetary problems have plagued PASSHE institutions for many years. The precipitous decline in system enrollments during the past decade, however, has made the financial situation untenable. All but two of the 14 PASSHE schools have suffered double digit-drops in enrollment. At this point, there are simply too many empty seats. The system’s chancellor, Dan Greenstein, recently indicated that the system has a $300 million shortfall.
Runge’s comparison of Pittman’s and Struzzi’s service to that of Dave Reed, however, is not warranted. Legislative representatives do not generally begin their careers with much clout.
The comparison of their lack of success compared to the clear influence displayed by David Reed is simply not justified. Reed is extremely capable and dedicated. It was only after years of service that he became majority leader in the House. Furthermore, it needs to be recognized that no individual legislators could possibly turn back the tide of the system’s ongoing effort to “right size” its operations.
It’s noteworthy that Act 50 (related to the system’s reorganization) excluded IUP from consolidation and that the governor has now pledged $200 million of additional funding for the system. Pittman and Struzzi likely played a significant role in these decisions.
Robert Camp
Indiana
Editors Note: Robert C. Camp, who recently retired, served as dean of the Eberly College of Business and Information Technology at IUP for 32 years.