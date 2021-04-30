School districts in Pennsylvania are overseen by boards of directors that are forced to make difficult decisions concerning students, calendars, buildings and the public’s tax dollars. Ultimately, they run multi-million dollar education institutions. It seems sensible that some of the board members have a background in education, when possible.
This election, Indiana Area School District residents have the opportunity to elect perhaps the most qualified candidate for school board in the 30 years we have lived here.
Dr. Sue Rieg has been in the business of education for her entire distinguished professional career. She began as a teacher, became an elementary school principal, earned her doctorate in education and now provides instruction at IUP to future teachers and principals.
Her research, grant writing and experience in various educational settings would be an immeasurable advantage to the school board as the district continues to seek ways to improve our educational system while remaining vigilant as to the efficient use of taxpayer funds.
She has initiated and directed various programs during her tenure at IUP that created learning opportunities for both her university students and the students in IASD.
Sue’s knowledge and expertise in the educational field has been recognized at the state and national level, and she is respected by all with whom she has worked.
Her commitment to public education is exemplified by her willingness to become a candidate as she approaches retirement from her lifelong career. Her decision to lend her wealth of experience and professional acumen to IASD is selfless and without agenda.
Rather, she is seeking an uncompensated position on the board to simply enhance the education of our students and provide guidance and vision from the perspective of an educator.
As voters in IASD, we must take advantage of Sue Rieg’s willingness to serve. We need Sue’s voice and leadership on the school board. The results and benefits will be impactful and long-lasting.
We encourage all district residents of both parties to support Sue in the primary election because she will bring positive and important insight to the future of our school system.
Kara and Michael Tshudy
Indiana