Some members of our society and the general media have adopted a new euphemism for genocide; they’re calling it “women’s rights” and “women having control over their own bodies.”
It really is mind control of the most vulnerable in our society. Young women who have been guided to believe they should hold “meaningful” jobs that will give them the maximum income for their lifetime.
Bearing and raising their own children to become useful members of society is the major impediment to that goal. Therefore, the only reasonable thing to do is to delay or abort pregnancies that are “just not at the right time.” After all, it should be a “woman’s right” to control her own body and life.
They have been cheated by society and the information media. Nature doesn’t always agree with these high-minded goals. You may have a long time to regret having discarded the only child you might have ever had.
The words to an old song come to mind:
“No roses for my red lady, no diamonds that glitter and shine. But the light of the skies in a little one’s eyes and a necklace of two little arms.”
Sums up the most meaningful part of any life — woman or man. Just read the obituaries. After all the accolades have been listed at great length, the line is, “Survived by ...”
Shirley Risinger
Indiana