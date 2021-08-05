We are one day away from ending the great American “experiment” called democracy.
The day we reinstate or re-elect Donald Trump, you can say “good-bye” to our America as you know it. I believe Trump would never again leave office.
Either he will anoint himself a tyrant or dictator, or he might become the first king of the United States. If that happens, we will never again have another election. And, no one will ever again have to worry about counting ballots.
But, here is the real rub that I don’t think many have quite thought all the way through.
I encourage you to go to planet rulers.com to find a list of the world’s current dictators. There are 50 (all males).
Now, start Googling each of those country’s gun rights, or religious rights, or women’s rights, or education rights, or any rights for that matter.
You do realize, I hope, that if you throw away our democracy in favor of a tyrant, you also throw away your own rights.
There are limited or no “rights” under an authoritative regime. Please re-read that. Do you honestly think you will have gun rights and concealed weapons permits once you trash our Constitution in favor of a monarch? Think again.
As you work your way through the list, yes, you will find countries under authoritarian rule that allow guns. But, read on in depth. Seriously. Say “so long” to your personal gun collection.
Moreover, you will find on this list nations without book stores and nations with no access or limited access to the internet. You will find leaders who refuse to educate females. There are nations that limit births, or force abortions, or force sterilizations. Some nations require mandatory military service. And, many nations limit your access to religion. The list goes on and on.
Many might scoff at my gloom-and-doom predictions. But, along with an authoritarian regime comes gloom-and-doom.
They go hand-in-hand. All of this can become a reality, real soon!
The day may come when all who fought and died for what we call “rights” find it was all for naught.
Karl Sickafus
Indiana