Just a note to show my appreciation to the Rose Inn for many fond memories.
If you’ve been to the Rose, you realize you can join the crowd at the bar to help solve this world’s problems, or maybe even help to calm someone after they’ve answered to the stupid boss for the last eight hours.
If you like the family atmosphere, you can choose the dining area with lots of good seats and good eats. Some may also wish to sit on the recently added deck to look out over the trees and maybe even see wildlife below.
I once witnessed a family having so much fun that I suggested that the little boy take his crayons to the bar and show those tough guys some real fun (no trouble in his world).
And, hey guys! There is no such thing as a mean girl at the Rose.
Dave Gmys
