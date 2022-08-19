The Rotary Club of Indiana wishes to express our thanks to the Indiana community for participating in and supporting the Annual Multi-phasic Blood Analysis (AMBA) program on June 25 at the Indiana Mall.
We are particularly grateful to those individuals and businesses that helped with the promotion of the event, including the Indiana Gazette, Todd Marino and Renda Broadcasting, InFirst Bank, the Regency Mall McDonald's, Optimal Heights Physical Therapy, Maureen Pounds and Health & Human Services of Indiana County, and especially Sherry Renosky and the Indiana Mall who graciously provided space for the event.
Without your assistance we could not have again offered this vital community program, which also serves to raise some funds for local community projects. Thank-you as well to all who participated in the event; we look forward to offering it again next year, bigger and better.
Respectfully,
Rev. Bill Geiger, Rotary, president & AMBA co-chair
Dr. Jeff Smith, AMBA co-chair