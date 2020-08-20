It’s bad enough that Donald Trump wants to defund Social Security by eliminating the payroll tax without a plan for alternative funding. What comes next when a politician defunds a program is that he says “the ____ program has a deficit — it’s too expensive — kill it.”
But Donald Trump’s defunding and disabling of the USPS (the “post office”) and his hiring an unqualified personal friend as postmaster general threatens an institution, written into the Constitution, that has greatly contributed to our economic development.
In the early days of our republic, post roads and postal deliveries of supplies and information subsidized the development of towns, villages and farms over our vast nation. Mail subsidies kept the packet steamers and railroads viable through times when they would have ceased service. Rural delivery made country living less isolated and more connected to the wider world.
Because the same price was charged for both rural and city delivery, unprofitable rural service was cross-subsidized by urban delivery profits. In the late 19th century, when most Americans were farmers, the post office enabled a transition to an age of “high mass production and consumption” by putting every prairie farmer in touch with Sears Roebuck by mail. The postal system was the internet of its day, transmitting mail orders for mass produced goods and delivering them to every remote corner of our country.
Today the USPS supports the entire e-commerce infrastructure, delivering where UPS and FedEx won’t deliver because rural families are unprofitable to service. The Postal Service has enhanced U.S. economic development by reducing the gap between urban and rural living amenities. In rural communities the postal service is a lifeline for goods not locally available.
Local and state Republican leaders need to hit the brakes of the Trump/McConnell train long enough to stop it from destroying a constitutional American institution that connects rural areas of Indiana and adjacent counties to the nation and world at large.
Tell Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, your party leaders, that you want to fully fund the Postal Service and that you want President Trump’s unqualified political crony to stop sabotaging the postal system.
Willard W. Radell Jr.
Indiana