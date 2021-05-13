As I drive around and see all of the campaign signs I am appreciative of the many citizens that are running for office and wanting to serve my community. I thank every candidate for their courage and hard work.
I am very grateful for those who are running for school boards. This is a very difficult job, as they must be knowledgeable in regards to K-12 academics as well as physical building structures and make complex financial decisions.
We have candidates running for second and third terms, we have new candidates from various aspects of our community as well as candidates that have served in the past and would like to serve again.
As we voters look to the future i ask that we not forget the past. “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
Under previous leadership we had the failed attempt to build a new school building. This effort was stopped not by board action or community outrage but by a PennDOT obstacle that could not be overcome. I shudder to imagine how we would have managed this past pandemic year with the financial burden as well as the educational logistics that we would have had to face.
On Monday, April 26, the Indiana Area school board approved an expenditure of $375K for turf replacement. I do acknowledge that the turf lasted longer than anticipated due to the great work of our maintenance employees. Under previous leadership in 2009 the cost of the turf was $650,000 to $700,000, which led to a tax increase to cover costs.
A school board member must be able to balance the needs of our youngest citizens with the burden placed on taxpayers. This upcoming board will be negotiating a new teacher contract. I feel that it must be difficult to balance these opposing forces when you are negotiating the contracts of your co-workers, friends and family and under previous leadership refused to recuse oneself.
The school board must continue to be a place of optimism, hard work, compromise, respect, bridge-building and compassion.
Voters — we must cast our votes wisely.
Cookie Moretti
Indiana