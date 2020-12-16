In honor of school boards’ commitment to students, schools, and communities, January is once again designated “School Director Recognition Month.”
Pennsylvania public schools educate nearly 2 million students, and nearly 3,000 of those students are in the Indiana Area School District. The nine members of our local school board are a key part of the district’s administrative team, making informed decisions that shape public schools and provide a pathway to success for every student.
The purpose of this column is to simply thank these locally elected officials for their countless hours and hard work to make IASD a truly special place.
Furthermore, as the pandemic rages on, I am especially appreciative of the board’s ability to balance the safety of our community with providing academic instruction and support to our students.
It has been a difficult, turbulent and challenging time for all of us; however, the beauty of the human spirit has shone through.
Our board of directors has demonstrated compassion, flexibility, empathy and support for our families by offering a wide range of services and options during, before and after the pandemic. Now, more than ever, leadership is needed, and I am proud of the collective effort of the IASD Board of Directors who have led us through these difficult times.
Nine out of every 10 students in the United States attend public schools. Therefore, access to high-quality public education is crucial, not only for our children’s success but also for the strength of our society. It takes a team of dedicated people — teachers, administrators, staff, parents and other community members — to provide that education.
As part of their decision-making process, the board of directors has kept transparency as the focal point of their efforts. Through the various committee meetings that are conducted each Monday evening, the public has the unique opportunity to tune in to see and hear the rich discussions taking place. Furthermore, the board takes its transparency efforts even further by allowing the public and guests to give input at the committee meetings so that they can be taken into account when the board is deliberating on various issues.
School Director Recognition Month is a time for us to celebrate and recognize the challenging and vital work school boards do on behalf of our students, schools and families. From navigating virtual board meetings to supplying students with needed food and technology and during remote instruction, boards were tasked with making critical decisions quickly with the best information available. Board service is an unpaid position, and the majority of school directors cite their desire to give back or contribute to public education as the main motivation for their service.
As locally elected officials, school directors are invested in their communities. They are our neighbors, friends, local leaders, parents and engaged citizens. This past year has been unlike anything I ever experienced. Many of the decisions the board has had to make resulted in conflicted feelings and emotions, no matter what choice was made at certain times.
Trust me, at the heart of their decision-making, was and always will be the best interest of our students. The job they do ensures our schools continue to provide opportunities for success for every student, even during unprecedented circumstances. When it comes to adversity, we are neither unique nor exempt. The only question we are faced with is: How will we respond?
Once again, I am proud of the response and leadership demonstrated by the IASD Board of Directors during these unprecedented times, and I am honored to be part of such a wonderful team and organization. As we enter a new year, let’s all continue to show grace, compassion and kindness in these difficult times and beyond.
Michael Vuckovich is the superintendent of the Indiana Area School District.