Join me in congratulating the Indiana Area school board on its decision to require masks of our children this fall. It was an informed, thoughtful, compassionate decision. Over the past year, so many of our leaders and neighbors have ignored facts, created their own and turned their backs on what is best for the area. The board went against this regressive, destructive past.
The CDC’s recommendation that school districts decide pandemic mitigation policies is a call to take responsible action based on local reality. Here is our reality. Out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania, Indiana has the 58th worst vaccination rate with a dangerously low 41.2 percent of those aged 12 and over (PA Department of Health, July 13). There are children on ventilators in Missouri with a terrifyingly similar rate of 39.9 percent (Our World in Data, July 14).
Plus, 100 percent of our citizens 11 and younger won’t be vaccinated for a while. Not one.
Of COVID-related deaths in the country, 99.2 percent are not vaccinated (CDC, July 14).
The longer vaccination rates remain low, the stronger future variants will become. Why would we be so careless and irresponsible, putting so many in danger?
And to the myth of health issues surrounding CO2 and mask use, the Mayo Clinic and all major health and science sources have debunked the assertion that it is dangerous. Fact. To the cry that it is against anyone’s freedom, another baseless argument.
We need to thank the brave — albeit slim — majority of the board who followed the truth.
Join them for the good of our community, the good of our children, our future.
We need to act with courage, honesty and resolve immediately as the Indiana Area school board has.
Be safe. Be well.
Hank Knerr
Indiana