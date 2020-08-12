If Philadelphia issued a flood warning, would Indiana County post the same warning just because they did? That is the how Governor Wolf is dealing with the COVID-19 problem and Indiana County follows him like an obedient dog.
Philadelphia has 31,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,704 deaths. Indiana County has had 326 cases and seven deaths (four in nursing homes and no pediatric deaths, with the latest deaths occurring in June.) The rate of deaths to cases in Philadelphia is 5 percent. The rate of death to cases in Indiana County is .3 percent. Thus, the Philadelphia rate is 17 times higher than in Indiana County. None of these cases or deaths were children.
Philadelphia has a population of 1.6 million. Their rate of COVID-19 deaths to population is .1 percent. Indiana County has a population of 88,000.
The rate of deaths to population is .006 percent, a statistical zero. None of these deaths were children.
The chances of an adult contracting COVID-19 or dying from it in Indiana County is, statistically, almost zero. For children it is zero.
School boards are local to allow them to design their decisions for their local areas.
The school boards in Indiana County are not doing this.
They are blindly following the recommendations of the state governor who paints with a overly wide brush, placing the same onerous restrictions on nearly COVID-free counties as those rife with COVID-19.
The Indiana County school boards need to design their school plans on their own county and ignore Wolf’s irrational thinking on the matter.
Terry Ray
Indiana