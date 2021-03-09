While many board members are dedicated people, are you certain they are representing your values? How many are retired teachers or administrators, relatives of teachers, or have family employed at the school?
Are they representing the wishes of the teachers’ union, the administration or the Pennsylvania School Board Association?
How long have they served on the board? Do they treat you with respect when you express a concern? Are they aware children are easy targets of the Leftist political teachings like systematic racism, anti-American beliefs, self-hate, or the LGBTQ movement? Are they willing to fight against the re-writing of our American history or killing of sports for female students? Or are they being ‘silenced’ by the PSBA’s ‘follow-our-guidelines-or-you-will-be-sued’ warning?
Don’t think this is happening in our county schools? Six years ago, I attended a school board meeting where a parent asked why his son was given a homework assignment to write an essay on “Islam, the Religion of Peace.” School board members said “they’d look into it.” That was the last word we heard.
The teacher, a relative of a school board member, is still teaching.
What else is being taught in that teacher’s classroom today?
Somehow last week I got an email from the Democrat party sent out by the PA Dept. of State. Directed toward ‘teachers,’ it advertised an online workshop for helping schools set up a voter registration for students turning 18 by election day.
Will your school have Republicans represented, too?
Or will teachers only be promoting the Democrat party because of the party’s financial support for their union?
Are your children being ‘cheated’ out of an education because the board has been influenced by the teachers’ union while children in other districts go to school five days a week?
Parents, keep an open communication with your kids on what their teachers talk about in school, ask to be on a curriculum/textbook review committee, attend board meetings, or consider running for a board member yourself.
Check out Prager University’s resources for parents: prageru.com/video/what-are-your-kids-learning-in-school.
Pat Leach
Marion Center