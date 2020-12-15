Here I am again, exercising my First Amendment right to free speech, blistering my keyboard as I write another letter to the editor, an American freedom to which all are entitled.
As much as it offends Bob Colgan, Democrats also have rights. Fundamental to democracy is the right to criticize public officials, especially when they are trying to disenfranchise us and claiming that mail-in votes are not just as legitimate as in-person votes.
Joe Pittman and Cris Dush signed a letter asking Congress to choose who should get Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. This, despite the fact that these men took an oath to uphold the Constitution.
Colgan wrote of these politicians, “To stand without waver showed integrity on behalf of someone.” Unless what you’re standing for is the destruction of democracy! It’s not integrity. It’s sedition.
They were essentially asking that Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes be handed over to Donald Trump as a would-be dictator, since the courts found conspiracy theories to be without merit.
That’s exactly why Trump’s attorneys repeat their lies only to the Trump base out of court. They know better than to beleaguer the court with lies, so they have been brazenly just asking for mail-in ballots to be thrown out to overthrow the election, because Trump, desperate to escape prosecution, asked them to!
According to Colgan, only people who have run for public office — like him — can offer an opinion about the elected officials who represent us. That’s complete un-American nonsense.
I’ve read Colgan’s homophobic rants in his past letters to the editor. He had that right of free speech, though offensive to many people in the community.
Maybe he should walk in the shoes of people persecuted for who they are.
My husband and I devoted many years to public service before our well-deserved retirements. Everett served the public as a math teacher, an administrator, a school board member (he was on the ballot), a committeeman and a poll-watcher.
I served the public as an English teacher and spent many hours after school with students as a drama coach. Not that we need to explain ourselves to anybody. Had we worked in other occupations or professions, we would still have a right to free speech, including a right to criticize or praise those who hold public office.
Elected officials know that criticism comes with the territory, but perhaps they are not as thin-skinned as Colgan. Thank God he never won an election.
Janice Dembosky
