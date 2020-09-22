I’ve known Denny Semsick for more than 35 years. During his professional life, I’ve observed him dealing directly with the public and elected officials at all levels. Denny has a unique ability to put others at ease and express himself in a simple and plain way.
He has a proven track record of managing multimillion-dollar budgets and has brought stakeholders together to solve big issues. The people of Indiana County will never fully appreciate what he has done for our county as a result of his many noteworthy accomplishments while at PennDOT.
I’m proud to call him a friend, and I’m comfortable with him being in a position to serve our county. I believe it is his compassion for others that has brought him to this point. I’ve spoken with him about why, at this point of his life, he would get involved in local politics. “To help our low-income and hard-working middle class,” was his reply. He said he was no longer able to stand by and watch what has happened to our people and what our Legislature is planning on doing to them. He felt he had no choice but to run for office and offer his services to our people in order to help turn conditions for the better. He said, “My goal is to put more of their hard-earned money back into their pockets.”
He added, “I see a lot of empty storefronts. I’ve watched mines close and industry leave. Good paying union jobs have been replaced by low wage positions without benefits. Poverty in our county has increased and along with it, frustration. Our leaders have failed us.”
He feels it’s time to raise the wages of the workers of Indiana County, especially those who’ve been on the front lines during this pandemic. It’s time for our representative to work for the people and not big business interests who donate to his campaign.
It’s time to elect someone with real, workable plans and vision who will get real results. On Nov. 3, vote Denny Semsick for representative of the 62nd District.
Noreen Hart Barkley
Heilwood