I’m not opposed to charter or cyber schools, but I am opposed to unfunded mandates established by our state Legislature regarding these schools. Previously, our local school districts were allocated a set amount of annual funding to operate their school districts. Responsible school boards then established annual budgets to support their goals.
Then, our Legislature passed legislation for the creation of charter and cyberschools, which are for-profit operations, without establishing a funding source. They decided instead to take the easy way out and just lumped the new programs into each school districts existing annual allocation, which was already underfunded.
Today, these schools are siphoning off over 25 percent of the state’s basic education funding. Our Legislature created this situation, which is harming our children and placing their future quality education at risk for profits.
Perhaps there’s a bigger picture. Is our Legislature beginning the process to eliminate our public education system?
For those of us who like our public education system, I encourage you to make your voice heard and make your vote count. If we don’t stand united now, we will lose our public education.
Our school districts officials have implored our area legislators for relief but to no avail. At best, they’ve been cordial and polite in their listening. The time for talking is past. We need action and results. In the 62nd District, we lost $13.5 million of our 2018-19 school budgets, which was replaced by the taxpayers. A loss of this magnitude and all our legislators can do is listen!
We need new legislators. Our current representative may not be able to restore this funding, but surely, he could be out there working like hell to restore this money but, that’s not his party’s position.
Denny Semsick, our Democrat candidate in the 62nd District, would be out there fighting for the preservation of our public education system.
Joy Goodyear
Indiana