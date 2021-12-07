The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is upon us and most everyone is in the midst of decorating their homes, shopping for those special gifts and baking goodies for their holiday get-togethers.
Unfortunately, for some seniors, the holidays aren’t so jolly. It can be a depressing time for them. As a receptionist at Indiana County’s Aging Services Inc., I have had the opportunity to speak with numerous seniors who may be home-bound, have recently lost loved ones or have no family in the area with whom to communicate with on a regular basis. When they call, in many cases, they just want someone to talk to. To put it quite simply, they are lonely.
Conversely, I also receive calls from very vibrant seniors who tell me they wish they had someone to go to lunch or shopping with. They often tell me about their interests and how they enjoy socializing with like-minded people (if only they knew how to meet them). That is when I had my “aha!” moment, and the Companion Connection Program was born.
We at Aging Services Inc. are always looking for new ways to fulfill our agency’s mission and vision. We strive every day to let seniors know they are valued members of our community and regardless of their age or physical/mental limitations, they still have a lot to offer the world in which they live, if only they will allow themselves to open their minds to the possibilities.
If you think you would benefit from this program, please contact me at Aging Services Inc. by calling (724) 349-4500 or via email at stownsend@agingservicesinc.com.
Wishing you and yours a blessed Christmas and a happy, healthy New Year!
Sandi Townsend
Companion Connection Program
coordinator, Aging Services Inc.