I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of all the political ads being continuously aired to “inform” us about who will be the strongest candidate when it comes to health care.
I prefer to base my decision on facts gathered from local people that I trust.
I personally sat on the board of
Citizens’ Ambulance, and I have talked to board members of local hospitals.
Nothing has done more to defund our local health care than the so-called “Affordable Care Act.”
No one in the national media will report that Obamacare funded the free and reduced cost programs by reducing what Medicare and Medicaid paid for services.
Rural hospitals and care providers now receive less than the cost of providing services.
This is why you are reading in the Gazette about red ink at IRMC and Citizens’. Due to the demographics of our area, more than half of our local provider’s budgets are funded by Medicare.
The choice is ours. Support a candidate who helped write Obamacare with all of its higher costs and broken promises.
Or we can support a candidate who is allowing the courts to dismantle this bad law as unconstitutional.
Allen W. Lockard
Indiana