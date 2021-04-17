As an area representative for the International Student Exchange Program (ISE), I am supporting Jim Shaffer in his candidacy for Indiana Area School District school board.
Jim and his family volunteer to host exchange students who attend Indiana High School. Jim understands the importance of preparing our students to be culturally diverse citizens.
Jim is committed to the goal of connecting our students to different cultures across the world to help strengthen relations between nations by promoting a greater understanding of different cultures, languages and beliefs.
Jim instills in his exchange students the importance of diversity and the value of education in our world today.
As a host father, Jim has developed and even greater understanding and appreciation of the concerns and needs of our schools, students and community relationships. He is committed to put the needs of all students above all else.
I believe that the board will benefit from his experience and knowledge to support our diverse and inclusive school district with world class education for our students to thrive throughout their lives.
Karen Koches, International Student Exchange area representative
Indiana