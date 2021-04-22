In a strange twist, there are 10 candidates on the May 18 primary ballot for IASD school board director.
One newcomer in particular, Dr. Jim Shaffer, will make a welcome and refreshing addition to the board.
Jim is the father of five, and his family is not only a foster family through CYS, but a host family for International Student Exchange. If that doesn’t say he’s all about the kids, nothing does!
Being the father of five, Jim knows the importance of providing a quality education for the students of the district, all while working within the district’s budget.
Having been an ER doctor throughout the COVID pandemic, Jim would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the boardroom. This experience would also make him an excellent liaison with the Department of Health, county and state officials, Emergency Management and IRMC. His medical training will also be beneficial insofar as athletics.
A resident of Indiana Borough, Jim is also keenly aware of the effects any future tax increases would have on already struggling families. He would work to continue no tax increases, as the present board has successfully accomplished over the past three years.
Jim’s calm demeanor and level head would work harmoniously with the board, and in particular alongside two other candidates, Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro and Tom Harley.
Both of these present directors seeking re-election have worked tirelessly to prevent an increase in property taxes, as well as helped develop the Synchronous Learning Model to meet students needs during the pandemic. These are but only two of their many accomplishments.
I urge you to look closely at, and please cast your ballot for these 3 candidates to ensure a bright future for IASD.
You can meet Jim by attending any of the following Meet & Greet events:
• April 27 from 3-7 p.m. at HR Steinhouse (adjacent to Brunos)
• May 2 from 1-4 p.m. at Noble Stein
• May 8 from 1-4 p.m. At the Cabin, 30 McLain Road, Indiana
Stop by for some appetizers and get to know Jim Shaffer. You’ll be glad you did!
Tammy Curry
White Township