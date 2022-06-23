Puppy mills breed dogs for profit while ignoring the health of pups and their mothers. Animals bred in these places are often kept in small cages, not exercised, not socialized, not checked for disease.
These dogs are unhealthy and they suffer greatly. The overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians want puppy mills shut down.
We need to take action at the state level to abolish puppy mills. In the last session, a bill to ban pet stores from selling pets produced in this way attracted a majority of the Senate membership as co-sponsors, but the bill went nowhere.
In this session, Sen. Kristen Phillips-Hill, R, York, sponsored the same bill, again with bipartisan cosponsors. This bill did not get a vote, again. Why not?
Legislative rules in the Pennsylvania legislature make it possible for one person, the committee chair (in this case, the Senate Judiciary Committee), to block this bill and protect these cruel puppy mills. As a result, diseased puppies with genetic problems continue to be sold online or to pet stores and unsuspecting customers.
It’s not because no one cares, but because one person refuses to let the issue be heard.
Our pets are part of the family and they deserve better. We need to fix Harrisburg’s undemocratic procedural rules to prevent so much suffering and heartbreak.
Bonnie (LK) Adair
Blairsville