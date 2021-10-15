Although we have never had a really “close” relationship, I have long admired the community spirit of my friend, Bill Simmons. One cannot drive through the downtown area of Indiana without acknowledging the significant contributions to the Greater Indiana Community made by Simmons. His untiring devotion to the Indiana Fire Association has been manifested in the creation of two modern fire halls in Indiana and White Township. He is a community-minded individual.
Additionally, Simmons has been in the labor force of Indiana, having served many years in various capacities in one of our major bank institutions.
He understands the value of working hard to make provisions for one’s family. In my tenure as mayor of Indiana (back in the ’90s) it was people like Simmons who volunteered to serve on “steering committees” that provided access to new and exciting programs for community achievements.
One very important aspect to the election of Bill Simmons as the mayor of Indiana will be his determination to move Indiana forward, to engage in actions that facilitate future growth, to develop programs that will revitalize our citizens and equip our younger generation to prepare to achieve new horizons for the future of Indiana.
Make sure you register to vote, and then be sure to vote. Simmons will become a mayor for all of the citizens of Indiana and a mayor that you will be proud of.
J.D. Varner, former mayor
Indiana