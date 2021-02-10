What is the most pressing issue for America in 2021?
Ask anyone what the most pressing issue facing America is today and you will get many responses. Some would say the ongoing pandemic, others political unrest. Some would indicate economic conditions, others looming foreign threats. Some would say domestic or international terrorism, others unfair wealth distribution or climate change.
The real issue facing America today will not be solved in the political arena or in the corporate board room but in the hearts and minds of its citizens. The issue facing America is a three letter word that is little used today — sin.
Almost 2,800 years ago a little-known scribe penned these words, “They sow to the wind and reap the whirlwind.” In today’s society almost all moral absolutes have been replaced by moral relativism. If it seems right to me at the the time, it’s OK. What might seem right today can change with the circumstances tomorrow.
This is where we get back to the issue with sin. Sin is a willful breaking of known moral absolutes. A good starting place to look at moral absolutes is the Ten Commandments, but it goes much deeper than that. When we harbor bad attitudes or evil intent against another person, we are in dangerous territory.
So how has America sown to the wind? Hatred, envy, sexual perversions, abortion, malice, murder, deceit, lying and cheating are just a few examples. How is America reaping the whirlwind? Broken homes, drug addiction, violence, fear, loneliness, isolation, disease, hopelessness and broken people.
In all this distress there is a remedy. “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.” We need to fall on our knees before a just and Holy God and repent and turn away from sin. If we don’t God’s forbearance will end and, “It is a dreadful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”
Gary Stephens
Indiana