Voters, don’t be too quick to fall for the Democrats’, or should I say, the socialists’, snake oil, lies and intimidation tactics.
You can always tell when their polls are down or their presidential candidate is failing. They bring out the “President Trump is going to take away your Social Security” message to frighten the elderly. That is where they are now in this election.
In my opinion, the Democrats are keeping their vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, in the shadows of Joe Biden because they realize that her story of rising up the political ladder would not set well with most voters with a moral upbringing. Don’t believe me? Look up the YouTube video titled “Kamala Harris wants to legalize prostitution.”
Harris is being interviewed by a Black pastor whose opening remarks are: “Boy, do we have a doosie of a show today.”
Harris doesn’t use the word “prostitution,” but instead calls it “sex worker” and feels legalizing this activity is OK because “no one gets hurt” that way.
Is this what you want in a vice president waiting to become president of the United States? What a role model for our young people!
Then there is the video recently shown on Fox News where Nancy Pelosi is instructing a group of wanna-be socialist followers on getting a “lie” spread around the country. She said, (paraphrased) “You pick a lie, blow it up, share it and release it to the media and they will spread it. And then you tell the voters: “See, it is the truth, you saw it in the media.” All this with a snarky, evil grin on her face. That is why I sent a donation to John Dennis her opponent in her re-election campaign.
Apparently, some local homebound Democrats are now calling recently widowed “friends” and elderly to warn them to not vote for Trump because he will “take away your life savings and home.”
This happened to a friend. It’s despicable and cruel.
Have you noticed the number of letters to the editor from Democrats in this paper? Mmm, I wonder if the county’s leading Democrat fictional writer has been helping?
If Biden/Harris are voted in, socialism/communism will control every facet of our lives.
Pat Leach
Marion Center