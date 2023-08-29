In a July 29 letter to the editor, Bob Colgan misrepresented my views on toleration. He said I suggested he should be tolerant of vile behavior of some LGBTQ supporters during the Aiken family’s silent protest. That was nonsense!
However, one should be tolerant of those who may have different religious beliefs even though they may disagree with them. He certainly insults non-believers when he says, “If you don’t believe in God, then your problem is from the neck up.” Read and analyze the First Amendment, Mr. Colgan.
About his “monkey-thinking evolution theory,” he doesn’t need a debate. He needs information. Millions of Christians accept evolution without abandoning their faith. Indeed, in a 2005 survey, almost 70 percent of Protestants and Catholics accepted evolution and the late Pope John Paul II declared that evolution was “obviously” true — with emphasis on obviously.
I challenge Mr. Colgan to ask members of his church if they believe in evolution. He might be surprised on how many do.
I remember reading about what a TV preacher once said: “Behold the atheist’s nightmare.” He claimed the banana was perfectly designed to suit human needs, therefore it’s easy to peel the skin and the curved form fits so well with the human hand. Thus, it was intelligently designed and proves God is real. But then, conversely, a coconut proves evolution is real, someone argued.
It was said that if biblical creation was true, then all kinds of animal fossils would appear simultaneously — the Flintstone’s with dinosaurs. Evolution is not the enemy, Mr. Colgan. Evolution is you. Denying that proves your confusion “is from the eyelids up.”
But even with that little dig, I respect your right to disbelieve anything you want. But disbelieving evolution? Well, I guess others evolved and you didn’t.
Dave Wagner
Indiana
