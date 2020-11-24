This is a scary time for my daughters who attend the local school.
To compound the fear, there are people who don’t wear masks in stores.
First, you feel intimidated and your nerves are about to jump out of your chest. Get the nerves up and confront these people.
I was at Sheetz and the local gas company young men didn’t have masks on. I was checking out and a giant man without a mask stands only a foot away. I asked him, “Why no mask, bud?” He just kept quiet and attempted to kill me with looks.
He got into his company truck. I went over his head and called his company.
And the next day, now the entire crew had no masks. I went over the boss’s head, and corporate called me to apologize. Now they wear masks at Sheetz.
Don’t be afraid to stand up to these people.
Insist that they wear masks. You know it’s the right thing to do.
James Stineman
Indiana