As the presidents of the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police and Indiana County’s Rhododendron Lodge 33, we condemn The Indiana Gazette’s decision to publish a cartoon that depicts law enforcement as racists and murderers, citing Tyre Nichols.
We’re not aware of a single police officer who defends the actions that took place in that case. In fact, police officers are appalled.
Regardless of such horrendous criticism, countless officers continue to perform their duties with honor and are prepared to sacrifice their lives. Since January, three of our own have been shot.
In the first month of 2023 alone, shootings of police officers are up 113 percent from just two years ago (34 shot and three killed). Of those, nine were shot in eight ambush-style attacks. These statistics don’t include the many times police have been shot at but not wounded or killed. This comes a year after 323 officers were shot and 60 killed nationwide. (https://national.fop.net/fop-update-20230203)
Yet, they get up each morning and do it all over again — to keep us safe. Police officers are heroes.
Joe Regan, president,
Pennsylvania FOP
Louis Sacco, president, FOP Rhododendron Lodge 33