Could someone please explain to me how a meal in front of me in a bar keeps me from getting this coronavirus?
I can drink a beer at a table, as long as I order a meal. Then when I’m done eating, I have to leave.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine decided this ridiculous rule. She also decided to let the Carlisle Car Show open as normal. She reached a secret agreement with Carlisle Car Show to allow 20,000 people per day to attend this outdoor event.
It lasted for four days.
Anywhere else in the state, COVID-19 restrictions are 250 people at an outdoor event and 25 people at indoor events.
We’ve all made sacrifices during this so-called pandemic. I believe our quality of life should outweigh the risk.
Let’s get busy living!
Marie Younkin
Northern Cambria