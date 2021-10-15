I have a few thoughts to help support our 14 state universities. West Chester and Slippery Rock are doing well.
To assist the other universities, I think we could ask the counties where they are located to help a little bit with funding. The counties have all benefited from the schools in many ways for more than 100 years. In these times, the schools are receiving less state funding and the students are paying more.
It would mean a lot if the counties could at least support the students from their own county.
I would advocate free tuition for all state employees and state troopers. This would improve the knowledge and quality of our workforce and thank our state troopers for protecting us and risking their lives for us every day! It could be started in January 2022. We are all state employees and former state employees and we will all do a better job to serve our citizens.
I propose “adopting” homeschool and Pennsylvania Cyberschool students. Let them use our libraries and some facilities for a few hours on weekends.
Have them sign in for records and safety purposes. Provide tutors and support staff for those students, if needed. Having positive experiences on campus should foster their desire to attend our 14 state universities and perhaps attend summer school and take classes online and much more!
Do all of our 14 universities have Honors Colleges and ROTC units? These are great and valuable programs and attract quality students and provide scholarships. These programs at IUP are very popular.
I have many more thoughts and suggestions after working at IUP for 25 years.
Dr. Jack Frank
Indiana