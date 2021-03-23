Alfred Kimmel’s March 12 letter demonstrates the unfortunate success of Trump and his allies in propagating the falsehood of a stolen election. Mr. Kimmel states quite plainly in his letter that nothing will convince him that the election was fair, so my response here is less to engage with him, and more to present an opposing argument to Gazette readers.
Unlike Mr. Kimmel, I would readily change my views on the matter if I had evidence to do so, but that hasn’t materialized. Voter fraud does certainly happen, and all elections have mishaps and irregularities. But voter fraud is extraordinarily rare — about one fraudulent vote per 250,000 legitimate ones.
Perhaps this might be different in the unique election circumstances of 2020, but no such evidence has come to light. Sixty-three court cases — including multiple Supreme Court appeals — produced nothing to substantiate these claims. Trump’s own cybersecurity director noted the exceptional security of this election, and even former Attorney General Barr couldn’t contrive a case of fraud enough to alter the results. The occasional anecdotes of “new votes,” “dumped votes,” and “more votes than people in the precinct,” have been repeatedly and resoundingly debunked. So at this point, proclamations of a “stolen election” transcend mere ignorance and start to border on paranoid fantasy.
Here’s a simpler explanation: Trump lost because his first term alienated independents and moderate conservatives, and failed to expand on his base. So, narrow 2016 victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania turned into fairly convincing defeats in 2020.
The sad irony is that the “loss of confidence in elections” is purely a product of the fiction spun by Trump and his allies, who then use that self-generated “loss of confidence” to, for example, ignite the storming of the Capitol, or pass laws specifically designed to make voting more difficult.
I do agree with Mr. Kimmel that repeats of the 2020 election will erode confidence in our nation’s elections. But it won’t be because of voter fraud — it will be because of power-hungry politicians unwilling to accept any reality in which they lose.
Luke Piper
Indiana