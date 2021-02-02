Amid the post-election turmoil a characterization of “Trump voters” has been widely disseminated via social media and the main stream media.
Indeed, along with this characterization comes calls for the “reprogramming” of them, classifying them as a domestic terrorist group and calls for other already reprogrammed (or rightly programmed) citizens to watch and report on these threatening folks — all 75 million of them.
The subject voters are generally described as uneducated, gun-toting, manic buffoons. Given the horrible and lawless assault on our nation’s capital the latter description in some way or another might fit a good portion of those individuals.
Sadly, they are being used as the model and generalized character of the Trump voter.
I am not a Trump voter, per se. I am a party platform voter. And in an election of two major platforms, one reflected my values and desires for the direction of our nation. I ascribed to a platform that was pro-life, pro-family, pro-community, pro-Constitution, pro-American in the broadest sense of the word, pro-law and order, pro-freedom, pro-opportunity for all, pro-equality under the law and Constitution, and pro-truth wherever it can be found. What part of me would you reprogram?
Esther Chapman
Shelocta