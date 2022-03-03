I do not believe in policing the world. We had no business going into Iraq (now we must watch over that country for hundreds of years against Iran).
Afghanistan was justified because of 9/11.
We took the focus off winning by spreading our military thin.
But, this situation in Ukraine should wake up all Americans!
I personally believe we should get involved immediately. This is a war against all humanity.
Also, I feel all young men at 18 should have a little military training, two to three years (even National Guard or Reserves).
Furthermore, this situation should finally wake up the liberals and realize that our forefathers saw the future and knew how important the Second Amendment would be.
God bless the Ukrainian people.
Bill Blystone
Indiana