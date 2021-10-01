Since April 1, 1,100 coal miners, members of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), have been on strike against Warrior Met Coal Inc., near Tuscaloosa, Ala.
These miners are striking over outrageous safety violations, deep wage cuts and slashed benefits.
Though this is the longest strike in Alabama’s history and an important page from American labor history, the mainstream bosses of news media have hardly mentioned it.
Coal miners, due to the hazardous nature of the work, have always been the most militant segment of the American working class.
American history is filled with stories of their battles, some of which were based upon armed struggle. To learn more, see “The Great Coalfield Wars” by the late senator and democratic presidential candidate George McGovern.
The current strike is especially interesting since it is happening in the Deep South, where unions have always been in the cross-hairs.
These miners, determined to win this strike, must contend with scabs and acts of violence against themselves.
Cecil Roberts, the UMWA international president stated recently: “We have members in casts, we have members in the hospital, we have members who are concerned about their families and potential violence against them if they come to the picket line.”
None of this is new, especially in the South. The bosses and their stooges have always resorted to violence to oppress struggling workers who wanted a better life for their families.
For example, in 1914 at Ludlow, Colo., the armed guard dogs of the bosses violently suppressed striking miners, killing some of them.
Even women and children were slain. This is known as the Ludlow Massacre.
In June, the miners held a strikefest, featuring progressive bands like The Drive By Truckers, and the AFL-CLO handed out free chili.
Others attended to show solidarity and this is exactly what is needed. Solidarity forever! The union makes us strong.
Nick Brisini
Glen Campbell