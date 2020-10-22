I am an IUP student who is in the College of Fine Arts and, due to the recently proposed changes, I am highly upset, just like many others.
The proposed changes to my program are irrational and inconsiderate to all who are in the program and all of our voices need to be heard.
Not only are fine arts important, but they are also constantly used by the people who intend to do away with them.
The IUP administration, Chancellor Greenstein, and Governor Wolf need to come to terms with the importance of fine arts and realize how much pain they are causing with their wrongdoing.
I think that the arts are equally as important as the STEM programs, and I pay the same amount of tuition as STEM majors, so I should receive an education that is of the same quality, which will not happen if the proposed changes go through.
I’ve never had a chance to use my voice, but now is the time for everyone to speak up. We will not be silenced.
Musical theatre is not just my passion, it is my career choice and that is the only reason I am at IUP.
The arts have changed my life for the better, and I am here today because of them. Thank you for your time and please take into consideration what I have said.
Addison Minich
Indiana