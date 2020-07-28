I currently attend Indiana Senior High School as a rising senior. As a student and a citizen, I have witnessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While my upperclassmen lost their final seasons and graduation, this is not the end.
Although some push to go back to normal, I believe that it is important that we look accept the new status quo. It is vital that we continue to try and flatten the curve by using social distancing as well as wearing masks.
It is upsetting to see people, especially those who are older and at a higher risk of infection, to be without a mask. I am a strong believer that wearing a mask is a sign of respect and a courtesy to protect those around you.
It is simple; more masks equal lower levels of infection. It is not a political statement to wear a mask or to not wear a mask. Wearing a mask means that you value the safety and lives of others.
It is certain, with the increasing levels of infection and death, that I will not have the senior year I have pictured since my first day of freshman year. I am disappointed, but I am more disappointed at the lack of cooperation that we need in order to continue life with out risking yourself and others.
I am willing to sacrifice the return to normal for the benefit of the community, and I encourage everyone to do their part. It is a small price to pay for the greater good.
Adriana Guth-Borowski
Indiana