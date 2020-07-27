The Sunshine Act requires that meetings of elected officials be open to the public, and the reason for that is to ensure that issues of public concern are not decided behind closed doors and without public participation.
Despite this, White Township Supervisors met numerous times in executive session and away from the public eye to discuss and enter into contracts concerning White’s Woods.
Having those discussions and making those decisions out of the public eye is in direct violation of the Sunshine Act.
Friends of White’s Woods pays close attention to public meetings and particular attention to issues involving White’s Woods. The fact that plans were even being developed for White’s Woods, yet were unknown by Friends of White’s Woods until April of this year, is the exact problem with holding these discussions behind closed doors.
Disappointingly, however, the Sunshine Act contains a major loophole. A municipality can simply cure any violations of the act after the fact by making the same decisions in open session, which is what White Township supervisors have done.
They have made the same decision in the public forum they made behind closed doors.
White Township is within their rights to not admit any wrongdoing and pre-emptively cure any defects that may have existed, but the public will still never know what was said behind those closed doors and why the supervisors came to their original decision. Regardless of the merit of our claim, that portion of the lawsuit is effectively ended because of this loophole.
What this ultimately means is that communities are forced to expend time and resources to bring valid concerns of violations of the Sunshine Act into court, only to leave with nothing when the municipality cures the violation and moots the case.
Groups have to be willing to expend considerable resources each time just to hold their elected officials accountable.
A more effective Sunshine Act would allow for recovery of court costs and attorney’s fees not only in instances where the party wins in court (as the current act allows), but also if the municipality violated the act in the first place, regardless of whether the municipality goes on to cure the defect.
Tim Fitchett, Esq.
Staff attorney
Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services
Counsel for Friends of White’s Woods