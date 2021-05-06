What a year it has been, right?
I have seen the sacrifices
you have all made for the
greater good, and I am deeply proud and grateful to be a member of a community that has responded to each new challenge with such grace and compassion.
While we might not always agree with those who represent us, anyone who enters public life does so because they love their community and want to serve it. This is what defines the Indiana Area School District Board of Directors as well as the incredible teachers, support staff, school nurses and administrators that work here.
Our students and families not only faced a global pandemic, many also endured food scarcity, school closures, isolation, political and social unrest and, most recently, a fire at one of our schools that displaced more than 220 students and staff for the remainder of the school year. But we are still here and we will continue to be here. I am still amazed that we were able to get our Eisenhower students back in school in only three days. Placing these students on remote learning would have been the easy thing to do, but not necessarily the best thing to do for our students. We cannot control the obstacles we face; we can, however, control our responses to these challenges.
Through the leadership of the board of directors and the collaborative efforts of the IASD administration and staff, we have provided for the continuity of education and the safety of our community. At times our values, beliefs and hope were tested, but as a community, we persevered. I feel it is worthwhile to take a moment to celebrate some of the great things that are occurring in our community and in our district. I hope you can indulge me for a brief moment, as I think it is important to practice gratitude. Doing the opposite can only darken our smiles, our mindset and our belief in the human spirit.
Continuity of education
With so many unknowns concerning COVID-19 and the start of the school year fast approaching, the board of directors worked tirelessly to make sure our schools were open for our students despite the challenging circumstances we had to work with — social distancing, contact tracing, face masks, quarantines and many more. We have been able to remain open for the majority of the year for students in Pre-K to fifth grade for five days a week and provide support for our most at-risk students at the secondary level up to four days a week. Most importantly, due to the leadership of the board, we have provided consistency, compassion and flexibility for our families by providing a variety of learning options so parents could choose what best fit the needs of their own families. This includes synchronous, asynchronous and in-person learning.
Additionally, in the middle of a global pandemic, we have worked hard to maintain meaningful after-school extracurricular activities for our students. Although we have had to make difficult decisions from time to time to keep our students and community safe, we have been able to offer all of the sports and activities our students love, and the overwhelming majority of events. It is heartbreaking every time we have to cancel any student event, but we have to operate with safety as our top priority.
System of Supports
The board of directors quickly recognized that additional time could be necessary to help some of our students close the learning gap that was emerging due to the pandemic. The board of directors acted swiftly and responsibly to create a K-5 Summer Acceleration Learning Camp for our students for the next two years to help provide timely and targeted support. The camp will provide academic intervention/enrichment for all students while incorporating fun activities for all students involved. Learning can and should happen in the summer while not being viewed or implemented in a punitive manner. By leveraging the funds we received from the government. the District was able to invest half a million dollars in K-5 summer programming for the next two years at no additional cost to our students, families and taxpayers. This is an amazing opportunity and places the use of the funds where they should be — with our students.
The board of directors has also made the decision to use our federal funds to upgrade and invest in our technology infrastructure and computing devices. We have pledged to order enough Chromebooks to allow us to go 1:1 in case another closure were to occur. The pandemic exhausted our supply, and the time to replace and improve our capacity is now.
Partnerships
School partnerships play an important role in the district. The board of directors is committed to strengthening and developing partnerships that benefit our students and the greater community. For example, the district has partnered with the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce to implement the “Indiana Ready” career readiness program for our high school students.
The district has also increased the number of supports designed to help students with their social-emotional well-being. This includes the use of an evidence-based program called Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies (PATHS) at a Tier 1 level (universal level) for all students as well as improving our Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) framework. The PATHS curriculum is a comprehensive program for promoting emotional and social competencies and reducing aggression and behavior problems in elementary school-aged children (grades K-6), while simultaneously enhancing the educational process in the classroom. PBIS is an evidence-based three-tiered framework to improve student behaviors by integrating all of the data, systems, and practices affecting student outcomes every day. PBIS helps create schools in which all students succeed.
We have increased and strengthened our partnerships with Indiana University of Pennsylvania over the past two years. This includes an increase in the number of literacy interns the district uses to provide interventions for our students, the addition of school psychologist graduate assistants, and a new and exciting partnership with the university’s Speech and Language Department. This latest partnership provides burst sessions to our students to improve their articulation in alignment with the district’s vision for literacy instruction. These partnerships support our Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), and improve our academic and behavioral programming for students.
Looking to the Future
The board of directors, with the help of community partners, have made significant strides to improve and increase our Tier 1 programming. One of our goals is to have 100 percent of students reading at or above grade level by the end of third grade. To meet this goal, we had to make significant changes to our core literacy program, as some students were being left behind. We made the decision to move to evidence-based programming and to align our efforts with the science of reading. This includes shifting our core literacy program to Core Knowledge Language Arts. This evidence-based (CKLA) program will help us with the following:
• create literate citizens able to contribute to a democratic society
• empower each child to achieve his or her greatest academic potential
• shrink the excellence gap between the academic achievement of American students and that of their international peers from high-performing countries
• shrink the opportunity gap between the academic achievement of American students living in poverty and that of their economically advantaged peers
This is a significant change for our school district. We are not only teaching students how to read, but we are also building knowledge through reading. Evidence shows that effective literacy instruction builds robust background knowledge is every bit as important as developing the students’ ability to decode words. Direct, strategic and explicit instruction is needed to help all students become proficient readers. This change is truly rewarding and aligned to best practices, but all change is hard, and our teachers deserve a ton of credit for meeting the moment to help make sure our early learners become proficient readers.
Although these changes are new to IASD, these best practices have been around for years. Sarah Schwartz and Sarah Sparks recently published in Education Week that “research has shown that reading is not a natural process, and it’s not a guessing game. Written language is a code, and the English language, specifically, is a difficult code to crack without the right instruction and practice. Certain combinations of letters predictably represent certain sounds. And for the last few decades, the research has been clear: Teaching young kids how to crack the code — teaching systematic phonics — is the most reliable way to make sure that they learn how to read words.”
Schwartz and Sparks go on to state that “Reading requires children to know not only the sounds of our language and letter-sound correspondences to read words, but our children also have to make meaning out of print. By applying the different sounds in spoken language and connecting those sounds to text, students are able to proficiently read words. Beyond reading the words on the page, our students also need deep background and vocabulary knowledge so that they comprehend what they read.” This is where CKLA fits into our core programming and why it is necessary and needed.
When all of these skills work in unison, students will be able to recognize most words automatically and read connected text fluently, attending to grammar, punctuation and sentence structure, which also influence comprehension. The bottom line is, if children can’t decipher the precise words on the page, they’ll never become fluent readers or comprehend at the levels we desire them to be able to do (Sarah Schwartz & Sarah D. Sparks, 2019).
We have also invested in strengthening our Math Core programming by implementing enVision Math in grades K-5. This curriculum combines problem-based learning and visual learning to deepen students’ conceptual understanding. The district has also invested in enhancing our STEM programming in the district by improving the equipment and technology for our staff and students as well as increasing STEM programming at the intermediate levels. The return on these investments is starting to show. Not only are students improving their communication skills, problem-solving skills and collaboration skills; students are also learning the value of grit, resiliency and determination. Furthermore, our students are also competing at high levels by earning numerous awards in local and state STEM competitions. In fact, our junior high program was recognized as the middle school program of the year in Pennsylvania!
Despite all of the hurdles, challenges and obstacles the pandemic has created, the board, staff, teachers, nurses and school administrators continued to move the district forward. The coming weeks, months and years are likely to bring new and unpredictable difficulties, including more difficult decisions that we will be forced to make as we are still navigating this new normal. I am hopeful that we will strive to keep one another close despite the unaccustomed distance the pandemic has caused us, and take strength in knowing that we will get through this unprecedented time together. I look forward to all of us spending time with our friends and families this summer. Let us continue to believe in one another and support each other by displaying kindness, grace and compassion. Government is difficult because we are charged with leading in the best interest of all, and the most difficult part is that “all” may not be in agreement with what is best. Regardless of our differences, we must dissent with dignity and not feed the beast of ignorance. I am proud of the leadership and teamwork displayed by the board of directors, teachers, nurses, support staff, administrators and students in the Indiana Area School District.
On behalf of all, we are proud to serve you for the betterment of our community.