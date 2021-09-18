Dear families, friends and community members:
I wanted to take a couple of minutes to express my gratitude to our entire community for helping us keep our students in school. As you know, the district is required to adhere to the Department of Health’s mask mandate that went into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. This order placed the district in a very difficult situation, and we had to mobilize quickly. The intent of this letter is not to debate individual or collective thoughts on masking, as I recognize everyone has their own feelings and perspectives on the matter. I simply want to say “thank you” to all of our families for the empathy, kindness and consideration shown by sending your students to school with masks regardless of your personal preference on the mandate.
The overwhelming majority who objected to this order did so with class and dignity. As I was writing this letter of gratitude, I ran across a quote from Mr. Fred Rogers that resonated with me. It serves as a gentle reminder of the good in our area despite the turbulent times that seem to be surrounding us as a community, a commonwealth and a country.
“All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we’re giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That’s one of the things that connects us as neighbors.”
I am expressing my gratitude because when we needed to come together as a community, you responded. This is what makes Indiana such a special place. As a community, we are able to dissent with dignity and to do our part so our students can be in school because we know that in-person learning is best for so many of our students. A vast majority of our families were able to disconnect the mandate from being a district-led decision and respect the position in which we were placed and recognize the need for adherence to the order. I heard from numerous families on both sides of the masking debate, and I get it. The past 18 months have been so difficult for so many, and although I do not have all of the answers, your voice is important. I appreciate all those who wrote to me to express their concerns on both sides of the matter. At the end of the day, you put the best interest of your child(ren) and our community first and for that, I cannot thank you enough. During the recent board meeting, the majority of the public comments were heartfelt and passionate, but also professional and kind. We are appreciative of our community’s ability to be respectful and open in sharing their thoughts and perspectives.
When challenging times arise, communities must unite and find strength together. I want to take the time to recognize our incredible community and spread some simple words of appreciation for everyone’s collective efforts. It takes an army to get certain things done, and major accomplishments are rarely achieved by the hands of one person alone. I will not judge anyone for their personal beliefs on masking, as that is not my place or position. I will try and do my best to include all voices as I continue to lead the IASD through the pandemic and all of the challenges we are faced with on a daily basis. It’s important to remind ourselves that we are so much stronger than the challenges, obstacles and issues we face. Take time to smile and support each other, as life will always have its ups and downs.
In closing, thank you again for your support and kindness regardless of your personal preferences on masking. And thank you for your willingness to comply with the order. I know the decision to mask has resulted in mixed emotions for many of our families, but I am grateful for how you responded. I hope we can continue to be kind and respectful to each other, as that is what is needed more than ever ... and, after all, our children are watching.
As always, if you need anything or have any questions, feel free to reach out to the district to discuss these items further. During these difficult and uncertain times, a phone call or a meeting can go a long way to alleviate confusion. I appreciate all of you and thank you for making our community a better place.