Astonishingly, White Township supervisors remain unaware of the purposes, benefits and restrictions of Project 70 land. Managing a timber farm, like the private landholdings of township officials, has little relationship to serving as a trustee for a Project 70 natural area such as the White’s Woods Nature Center (WWNC).
And the supervisors seem equally uninformed about the leadership provided by DCNR for managing public forests — including the Bureau of Forestry’s March 23, 2021, response to the township’s own timbering plan now posted on the township website!
DCNR documents, such as the Penn’s Woods Strategic Plan, the 2016 Pennsylvania State Forest Resource Management Plan (update available soon), the DCNR 2018 Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Plan, the 2015-2025 Wildlife Action Plan, and the 2020-2024 Outdoor Recreation for All plan, identify a range of management plans and strategic goals for our public forests and parks: a focus on ecosystem management; extensive ecological mapping; protecting biodiversity; protecting older-growth forests, such as the 80-year-old WWNC, to achieve a goal of 20 percent (now <2 percent) old growth forests in the commonwealth; protecting native plant and wildlife populations; taking special care to protect “species of greatest conservation need” (dozens of which can be found in the WWNC); preserving existing forests and increasing forested lands to dramatically increase carbon sequestration; anticipating ever-more frequent heavy rain events — and the resulting increase in stormwater run-off; preserving recreational opportunities in public forests; providing more access to — and education about — nature; and recognizing physical and mental health benefits from time spent in a forest.
DCNR told the township in their March 23, 2021, response that “opening the canopy” in the WWNC is a mistake and that their plan to harvest timber would damage the recreational value of the WWNC. DCNR also made clear that much more data is needed before developing WWNC management goals and, what’s more, that all management goals must flow from community values, notably from those who are devoted to this Project 70 park.
It is time to move forward and step out of the past.
Visit www.friendsofwhiteswoods.org for Project 70 information and DCNR documents.
Sara King
Indiana