Summer has arrived!
After a beautiful spring of warm temperatures, no late frost and busy bees doing their thing, Indiana County farmers got a great start on planting crops and produce.
Many early products are available at local stores and farmer’s markets.
Fresh strawberries and lettuce, other vegetables and fruits will be available soon to enjoy dinner out on a patio with friends and family.
Lots of beef, pork, lamb and chicken are in good supply for grilling.
And don’t forget about all the dairy products available: cheese to top a burger and salad, sour cream on a baked potato, whipped cream and ice cream on your favorite pie or on a cone.
Make the kids a tasty root beer float or milkshake and one for yourself too!
Look for local Pennsylvania companies brand products, from your favorite snacks, baked goods, etc., at your local grocery stores and ask them to stock it for you.
The Indiana County Farm Bureau thanks everyone involved that gets the food from our farms to your fork. Truckers, processors, retail stores and restaurants.
Our farm members wish you a healthy and safe summer.
Ed Rising
President of the Indiana County Farm Bureau