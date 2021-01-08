“911 What is your emergency?”
Crushing chest pain, stroke symptoms, COVID-19 related symptoms …
You expect the ambulance to come to your home to help.
Well, it is time to open your checkbooks and help give the ambulance services in your community the necessary funds so they can answer your call!
Ambulance services are relying on your membership to keep up to date with equipment and education.
Do your part! Pay for a membership and/or make a donation to your local ambulance service!
Rosemary Mallik
Avonmore