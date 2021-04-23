Have you ever really paid attention to the domestic violence crimes in Indiana County? Have you ever paid attention to the deaths from domestic violence? Deaths from drinking and driving? Deaths from child abuse? Or the survivors? Have you ever thought about how they cope? How their families cope without their loved ones? Or deal with the survivors who have to cope with the mental scars that its left?
If not, I can personally line them up to hear their life experiences. Also in that line-up will be Patrick Dougherty for judge. He has been there for these victims. I know someone from each of these horrible crimes and I am also one of those that deals with scars.
My husband, Richard E. Shotts, was murdered by our estranged son-in-law on June 3, 2012. I cope every day with losing the love of my life and the scars it has left. When we were dealing with our loss, Patrick Dougherty was there to do everything he could to help us cope and understand. He even met with us in the evening when he should have been with his family.
He’ll be there for you when you need him, I give you my word. I just can’t say enough about what a professional, caring man Mr. Dougherty is. He cares about Indiana County and he cares about you.
Please do your homework. Mr. Dougherty is your best choice, I promise you that.
P.S. Thanks to Mr. Dougherty, we got a life sentence. He has kept our family safe.
Candice Shotts
Rural Valley