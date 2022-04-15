On April 22, countries around the world will celebrate Earth Day with thousands of educational programs, cleanup campaigns and tree-planting and conservation projects to remind people of the importance of protecting our environment.
Just over fifty years ago, on the first Earth Day in 1970, millions of people began to demand a halt to the damage being done to our water, land and air from pollution, atmospheric carbon accumulation, poisonous chemicals, unfettered consumerism and wasting of resources.
Some progress has been achieved, but our environmental crisis is still accelerating.
We’ve put the globe’s oceans at risk by dumping millions of tons of plastic and other waste. The “Pacific Garbage Patch,” a floating dump in the Pacific Ocean, is now twice the size of Texas and growing.
Tiny plastic bits, called “nurdles,” have been found on every global shoreline and in human blood samples and lung tissue.
The world is already experiencing sea-level rise, wide-spread species extinction, more heat, more intense storms, increased flooding, and, at the same time, prolonged drought.
Even with the extra-heavy snowfall last winter, the U.S. Northwest anticipates more severe drought this year and, consequently, more crop loss and more intense forest fires.
Human migration to escape severe climate impact is accelerating.
Although climate change is already felt all over the globe, poor countries that produce the least greenhouse gases are the ones that are suffering most.
If we wish to hand off a livable planet to future generations, we can still take action. Plant more trees and keep the forests we have. Recycle, reduce and reuse.
Rely more on renewable energy. Eat local and drive less. Smarter and more sustainable actions can help to protect the planet.The first policies under a new 1970 Environmental Protection Agency were created with a Republican president and a bipartisan Congress.
It is time for us to unite again. Join Indiana’s Earth Day 2022 celebration. Walk to White’s Woods on April 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. Join in our community celebration.
Susan Comfort
Indiana