As a lifelong Indiana County resident who has lived away from my home due to following employment opportunities outside our economically blighted hometown, most recently teaching in New York and subletting in New Jersey to avoid unnecessary travel back and forth, I have now for the third year in a row paid my $5 per capita tax along with a whopping $30 surcharge because the tax collector refuses to make online payments an option.
During the pandemic, I moved between temporary rentals in New Jersey (less expensive than renting a place in New York City, where I teach) a number of times — in an effort to not be the COVID Typhoid Mary of Western PA — and my mail forwarding seemingly did not keep up.
My property taxes were mailed to my husband only, but we are legally separated and I did not receive them in a timely fashion. I sure received the sheriff’s notice of sale in a timely fashion wherever I was, though! I also sure received the bill from this outfit called Tax Recovery Services LLC that charged me $30 on a $5 assessment. When I explained the pandemic situation to the tax collector for both years, I was told that the charges are not reversible no matter the situation. When I asked why I could not receive bills online and pay online, I was told that there “is little demand” for online services in the 21st century.
I find it hard to imagine that many would not prefer to pay online — many younger people do not even purchase paper checks, instead paying online for everything, and have for years, but especially during COVID times. I suggested during one of our conversations that the current tax collector is not really doing his job if he refuses to make online payments an option, instead forcing laid-off, partially furloughed, cash-strapped homeowners to pay exorbitant fees in collection because online payment isn’t possible.
Jamie Smith, candidate for tax collector, has promised to modernize and help Indiana residents pay our taxes conveniently and securely and will get my vote this election.
Laura Thomas
Hoboken, N.J.