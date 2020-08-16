As a tax-paying property owner in Indiana County who has no children in the school system, it galls me
to write my school tax check each year.
That being said, I will be absolutely disgusted if I have to write that check if the schools are closed this year. Isn’t that paying for services not rendered?
If you, as a tax-paying property owner will be disgusted as well, I have a proposal for you: Until the schools are open in full, i.e., services are rendered, we withhold our tax money.
Oh, I know this is a radical proposal, especially as school employees scream as they realize their ox is being gored, making it seem even more radical.
But think about it rationally: Do you go to the grocery store, pay for a cart full of groceries and not get the groceries?
Or only get some of the groceries?
In that scenario you wouldn’t pay for the groceries.
And in the school scenario you shouldn’t either.
J.D. Hurd
Indiana