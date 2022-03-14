Last week, many of us received the first of two property tax bills. For some in our community it is of no real concern; for others it is a hardship.
This hardship is compounded in our community. We are faced with having to rebuild Eisenhower School to serve our students safely. Two years into the pandemic some have lost their jobs or seen a significant decrease in pay. A decline in enrollment at IUP (from a high of more than 15,000 to current levels less than 9,000) has had a negative impact on the rental, retail, eateries and entertaining businesses in our community. Now we are faced with gasoline prices over $4 and increasing food prices.
Our community is in the midst of negotiating a teacher contract for IASD. I am hopeful that under the leadership of Mr. Walter Schroth and recently re-elected board members Mr. Tom Harley and Mrs. Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro that the taxpayers will have a seat at the negotiating table. These school board members have run and won election campaigns with significant support of the community for their message of fiscal responsibility and respect for the taxpayer.
I hope that they will be true to their election promises and keep in mind the hardships faced by their community and support a balanced and fiscally bearable contract for both teachers and tax payers.
Cookie Moretti
Indiana